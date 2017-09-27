A man in his 40s has been arrested after several reports of lost luggage at the Vancouver International Airport.

Richmond Mounties announced the arrest of a 46-year-old from Vancouver on Wednesday, saying the man was taken into custody in connection to the case. The man has not been publicly identified, but Cpl. Dennis Hwang said he is well-known to police.

The arrest followed reports made this month from travellers unable to find their bags in the domestic arrivals area of YVR.

The RCMP's YVR detachment investigated and determined the luggage was stolen before owners could retrieve their bags.

On Tuesday, security staff spotted a man fitting the description of a suspect previously identified. The man was arrested in the international terminal a short time later.

Police used the opportunity to remind travellers to go directly to the baggage claim carousels on arrival, and asked that they report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.