

CTV Vancouver





There's no doubt about it: it's been an unusual winter for the Lower Mainland.

On Monday, the region was hit with yet another blast of snow, which piled up from Surrey to Abbotsford and triggered yet another snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said the snow that's already fallen across the region rivals the amount recorded so far in Edmonton.

"It's been a much snowier than normal winter," Charbonneau said.

"It's been a lot of snow and snow that's really lasted for extended periods of time, which we're not really used to."

Vancouver International Airport has seen 63 cm of snow since the beginning of December, while Edmonton has had 68 cm since the its first snowfall back in October.

Abbotsford International Airport has actually surpassed that, recording 123 centimetres, though Charbonneau said Edmonton's snowy season is far from over.

"We're getting toward the end of our snow climate. Moving into March it really drops off, whereas in Edmonton you can see plenty more snow through the winter, even into April and May," she said.

Mother Nature is usually much kinder to Lower Mainland residents by this time of year. In 2016, for example, cherry blossoms were already flowering by Feb. 27.

But this year, it still might be too early to put away the snow shovels; Environment Canada is forecasting another chance of snow this weekend.

With any luck, that could be the last of the season.

"After that our models are indicating a warming trend going back toward normal," Charbonneau said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos