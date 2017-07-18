Metro Vancouver has cancelled an air quality advisory for the region, a day after it was issued over wildfire smoke wafting into the region.

The district says air quality in the region has improved because of stronger winds in advance of an incoming low pressure system.

Officials say another advisory could be triggered if the air quality deteriorates again.

Previous story...

B.C.'s Lower Mainland is now under an air quality advisory as a result of the smoke from wildfires burning out of control across the province.

Metro Vancouver triggered the advisory Tuesday morning over "high concentrations of fine particulate matter" in the air.

Conditions were expected to persist for at least the next 24 hours.

The advisory is expected to continue until there is either a change in the fire activity, or the weather patterns that are sending smoke into the area, the district said.

Officials are advising people with underlying medical conditions to avoid strenuous exercise outside.

The air quality is of particular concern to infants and the elderly.

The current Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for most of the Lower Mainland was a 3 Tuesday, which is considered a low health risk.

The air quality is far worse in regions in the B.C. Interior and Cariboo struggling with the current wildfire situation.

Kamloops is sitting at an AQHI of 7, which is considered high risk. The worst air quality in the province is in Williams Lake, which is currently sitting at a AQHI of 20.

For more on air quality monitoring across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, visit the AirMap.ca website.