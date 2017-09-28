

CTV Vancouver





A pricey piece of high fashion is raising eyebrows for its resemblance to an old Vancouver Canucks jersey.

The Versace sweater retails for more than $1,200 Canadian. But Reddit users were quick to point out that it looks an awful lot like the NHL team's skate logo.

The retro logo was used by the team from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s.

There's no official word on whether the luxury brand used the Canucks logo for inspiration.