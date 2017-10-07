

Travellers at B.C. ferry terminals expecting long weekend chaos Saturday were pleasantly surprised by the lack of crowds and wait times.

“We expected it to be more busy,” said one ferry-goer. “This is great. Now we know we’ll make the ferry.”

Many people chose to get a head start on the Thanksgiving long weekend by travelling on Friday. While they may have thought they were beating the crowds, they ran right into them instead.

“Yesterday, it was a lineup around the block here,” said one man. “All my roommates left yesterday and they didn’t plan at all and they were stuck waiting two sailings or something like that.”

The sailings were so full Friday evening that 21 passengers were bumped from a vessel at Horseshoe Bay prior to departure, something frequent travellers say is unprecedented.

“I’ve never experienced that in 22 years taking the ferry out here,” said another man.

Those driving to and from the Interior Saturday fared even worse.

A crash between a car and a truck on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, B.C. backed up traffic for more than 10 kilometres.

“Traffic just came to a standstill and we could see in the distance flashing lights, emergency vehicles and an ambulance,” said Sheila Hansen, one of the drivers caught up in the chaos.

At least one person was airlifted to hospital as a result of the collision.

“The car we saw hooked up to the tow truck—the whole front end was just smashed right in,” said Sherry Foster, another witness. “There wasn’t very much left of the front.”

The crash occurred after 11 a.m. Highway 5 was reopened in both directions by mid-afternoon.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure