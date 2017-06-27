

There were some tense moments for parents in Surrey Monday after a coyote stalked a pair of young siblings outside an elementary school.

According to one witness, the coyote grabbed a four-year-old girl and pulled her down onto the sidewalk near Mary Jane Shannon Elementary.

"I saw the coyote take that four-year-old girl down," said Cheryl O'Donnell, who was driving through the area. "She smashed her nose into the cement and I jumped out of the car and I started screaming."

The coyote backed away but didn't go far, O'Donnell said. She escorted the little girl and her brother to the school to make sure they were safe.

"That coyote watched us the whole time. He was stalking us," she said.

Both Mounties and conservation officers were called to the scene and surrounded the school’s field, where the coyote remained for roughly an hour before walking away.

Authorities told CTV News the girl wasn't actually attacked by the coyote, but is believed to have fallen on the sidewalk after seeing the animal.

Emergency services treated the child for minor injuries at the scene, according to witnesses.