It appears Todd Talbot really didn't "Love It."

The co-host of HGTV's “Love It or List It Vancouver” has just listed his waterfront home in Lions Bay, B.C., with a price tag of a cool $2.4 million.

The 1973 West Coast contemporary home, which boasts stunning views of Howe Sound, has been completely rebuilt around the original curved architecture by the real estate expert and his wife.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home also has 1,500 square feet of outdoor entertainment space that capitalizes on the sweeping views.

Although co-host Jillian Harris is the one focused on home design on the popular television series, Talbot also has a passion for decorating.

He says if he wasn't a realtor he would be an architect: "That's what I love to do – renovate and design spaces, and create cool homes."

Talbot says selling his own home has been an "interesting emotional experience," and he's trying his best to take a dose of his own advice.

"We've poured our heart and soul into this property and it's going to be sad to pass it on to someone else," he told CTV Morning Live.

Talbot, his wife Rebecca and two children are trading in the beach life and downsizing to a 1,200-square-foot space in Vancouver – where the HGTV series is filmed.

"It hit me emotionally more than I thought. Our kids were born there," Talbot says about the pending move.

"I spent years building this place, but we're excited about our transition back to the city."