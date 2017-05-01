A Vancouver man is using an unusual strategy to sell his 19-year-old station wagon on Craigslist: posing on its hood, dressed as a unicorn.

In a Whitesnake-video-meets-My-Little-Pony photo shoot, a bearded, barefoot man leans back on 1998 Subaru Legacy, clad in a white and rainbow wig, unicorn horn and ears, unicorn T-shirt and gold leggings. The next photo reveals he is also wearing a curly white and rainbow-streaked tail.

Another photo shows the mysterious unicorn posing with another man, wearing a black mask and playful grin with his hands under his chin as he lies across the back seat.

A video featuring the same photos was posted to YouTube, with a voice backed by electronic music saying phrases like "nice car," "three hubcaps included" and "free bag of chips included," and "You love this car and it's for sale."

The unique approach is the pair's attempt to sell their "lovely wagon AKA Party Car," since they recently purchased a minivan, an ad on Craigslist says.

The wagon has more than 277,000 kilometres on it, according to a close-up photo showing its odometer, and comes with a list of pros and cons.

"It is like an aging crooner," the ad reads.

"Powerful, stylish, and full of wisdom but carrying a few scars and always peeing itself (oil leak)."

From the pros column, the dark blue Legacy has all-wheel drive, new fuel pump, new brakes and "can hit 150 KmH on the highway no problem."

The car also has new headlights, a new windshield and air conditioning, and has never been in an accident. It has a large trunk, so its new owner "can sleep in the back with the seats down."

It is also "low to the ground so you can corner like Senna" – a reference to Brazilian Formula One champ Ayrton Senna da Silva, a man considered by many as one of the best racers of all time.

The Legacy has power windows but, moving on to the "cons" list, the passenger's side back window won't go back up if it's put down. The back windshield wiper doesn't work, and the engine light is always on, the ad says.

"Our mechanic has pulled the code and it is an evaporation issue with the gas tank reservoir. Not a big deal. The issue is that if you do get a big deal with the engine, you won't have the engine warning light go on."

There are some dings and scratches on the body, and the vehicle's tape player doesn't work, "so you're jamming to the FM/AM dial."

The car also has a slow oil leak, "so park on the road when meeting your West Van bestie."

Its owners are looking for $1,335 or best offer, and will consider cash, trades and experiences.

The Craigslist post was deleted Monday afternoon. CTV News has reached out to the seller to find out whether the ads were successful.