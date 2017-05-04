

CTV Vancouver





A 22-year-old woman from Surrey was detained by police after a series of crashes that sent three people to hospital, including one who is in critical condition.

The first accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 168th Street and 64th Avenue when police say a black Cadillac crashed into a vehicle and fled the scene.

That vehicle continued on 64th Avenue before slamming into the back of a Honda Prelude, which sent it crashing into a gas pump at a Shell station.

The collision ended up trapping all three people inside, and firefighters required the Jaws of Life to cut open the Prelude.

Cathy Sproule arrived moments after the accident and saw "piles of cars everywhere."

“You just saw a maze of vehicles and I mean it looked like a demolition derby," she said.

All of the Honda occupants were taken to hospital. The driver of the vehicle was left in critical condition, a female passenger was in serious condition and a third occupant had non-life-threatening injuries.

A Shell employee told CTV Morning Live they were amazed anyone survived the crash.

"The Prelude was a write off. It was so badly crunched that you wouldn’t even recognize that it was a car," said Jean Crossman.

"That's the one that worries me the most. How anybody came out of that car alive is shocking."

The young woman driving the Cadillac could face charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and fleeing the scene of an accident. Drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim