When a Vancouver man went to introduce himself to his new neighbour, he was shocked to find the man on the other side of the fence was a local superstar.

Noticing the people next door were outside barbecuing, Randy Lum went over to introduce himself. On closer inspection, he realized one of them was Vancouver Canucks captain Henrik Sedin.

"Oh my gosh. I was like a deer in the headlights," Lum told CTV News.

He said the 6-foot-2 Swede and his family have moved into the neighbourhood temporarily while they have work done on another house.

A week later, Lum worked up the courage to ask for a photo, snapping a shot reminiscent of Tim Allen's neighbour Wilson in the '90s sitcom "Home Improvement."

Sedin's family has been friendly, and those living in the house keep to themselves, Lum said.

A huge Canucks fan, Lum said he's "giddy" with his favourite player living next door.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander