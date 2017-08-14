

The Canadian Press





Lightning and wind are aggravating a tough fire situation in an area that has already been hit hard by this year's aggressive wildfire season.

Fire information officer Natasha Broznitsky says the Cariboo region saw lightning storms over the weekend, which hampered fire suppression efforts.

A number of new evacuation orders were issued as flames crept close to communities, including Alexis Creek and Canim Lake, near Williams Lake.

Broznitsky says more than 5,100 square kilometres have been charred in the Cariboo since April 1st -- an area nearly the size of Prince Edward Island.