Lightning storms hamper firefighting efforts in Cariboo region
Smoke from wildfires fills the air and burned trees are seen in this aerial view from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday, July 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 14, 2017 7:46AM PDT
Lightning and wind are aggravating a tough fire situation in an area that has already been hit hard by this year's aggressive wildfire season.
Fire information officer Natasha Broznitsky says the Cariboo region saw lightning storms over the weekend, which hampered fire suppression efforts.
A number of new evacuation orders were issued as flames crept close to communities, including Alexis Creek and Canim Lake, near Williams Lake.
Broznitsky says more than 5,100 square kilometres have been charred in the Cariboo since April 1st -- an area nearly the size of Prince Edward Island.