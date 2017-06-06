

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver has released its ambitious plans to transform northeast False Creek into a brand new community, as the city pushes ahead with plans to remove the viaducts that shuttle traffic in and out of the downtown core.

In its long-term draft plan, the city envisions new parks and condo towers in the space, which is the largest undeveloped area left in downtown Vancouver.

The acres of prime downtown waterfront real estate, which has mostly sat empty since Expo 86, makes up 10 per cent of land in the downtown peninsula and is currently home to 6,203 residents.

The new plan sets aside approximately 14 acres for new greenspace, including 11 acres for the new Creekside Park Extension.

In Pictures: Greenspace abounds in new plans for False Creek

The park will descend to the water in "intertidal inlets, where steps and ramps provide access to gravel beaches and intertidal habitat," according to the draft.

There will also be a new Carrall Street promenade, and a "graceful" pedestrian bridge over Pacific Boulevard to connect the north and south portions of the greenspace.

A skate park will be installed at Quebec Street and Pacific Boulevard, with a canopy near the plaza to provide cover for skaters and spectators.

The draft plan includes a series of platforms that will provide park-goers with views over False Creek, and are designed to take advantage of the views to the water, mountains and city skyline.

A seismically-resistant series of streets will replace the Dunsmuir and Georgia Viaducts, which the city maintains will provide arterial traffic routes in and out of the downtown core without adding to congestion.

The plan also envisions 12,000 new residents living in the area.

Gil Kelley, the city's manager of planning, says the early draft plan is based on some of the most extensive public consultation in Vancouver's history.

“We are excited by the opportunities for a really active waterfront area, design ideas for a dynamic urban village that we have worked on with landowners in the area, how the new park is shaping up, and the replacement plan for the viaducts," he said in a statement.

The city calls this a long-term plan, with changes implemented over about the next two decades. The full draft plan and concept design will be made available at a block party this weekend on Carrall Street to kick off the public consultation process.

At the meeting, residents can speak to city and park board staff about the plan so far.

A final version is expected to go before city council by the end of this year. The city says implementation will happen in conjunction with partnerships with senior levels of government and will be dependent on area land owners – and the city obtaining the "necessary agreements."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure