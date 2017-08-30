

The BC Liberals have changed the dates of the party’s upcoming leadership vote to avoid overlapping with the Super Bowl.

The party announced the official start of its leadership race Tuesday, with plans to name its new leader on Feb. 4, 2018.

Social media users, however, were quick to point out the clash with the major sporting event.

On Wednesday, the Liberals posted another tweet making light of the situation and announcing the new date.

“After our request to have the Super Bowl moved was denied by the NFL, (the leadership convention) will move up one day to Feb. 1, 2 and 3,” the party said. “Listening to our members is a core BC Liberal value. We’re fired up for an exciting and responsive leadership process.”

The party’s new leader will now be announced Feb. 3.

Former Liberal leader Christy Clark resigned her post and signaled her departure from public life in July after more than six years as the province’s premier.

The Liberals were recently toppled by an NDP-Green pact, despite winning a minority government in May’s provincial election.

Super Bowl LII will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota.