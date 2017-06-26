

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- British Columbia's Liberals are bracing for defeat this Thursday after 16 years in office, but they want to reform the province's campaign finance laws as a final political act.

Liberal House Leader Mike de Jong said Monday his government will introduce a proposed law that bans corporate and union donations to political parties and sets limits on individual donations.

The campaign finance reform law will be tabled as the Opposition New Democrats prepare to introduce a motion Monday to amend last week's throne speech, resulting in a confidence vote that could topple the Liberal government.

De Jong said the proposed law -- which the Liberals opposed in last month's election campaign but supported in last week's throne speech -- can be passed in the legislature in the coming days.

"There seems to be a convergence of opinion in favour of doing this," he said. "This government has been told repeatedly by the Opposition it's something that can be done in a day, and they are willing to do it in a day, so, OK, let's test that proposition."

De Jong said the finance reform law is not a delay tactic because the Liberals still expect a confidence vote on Thursday that leads to the defeat of the government. He said the government also wants the law in place in the event of snap election, which could result in B.C.'s current minority political situation.

"We're also alive to the fact that there is a possibility, with a parliament configured the way this one is, we could be into an election at any point," said de Jong. "The sooner the rules are in place, the new rules are in place, the sooner they can be understood."

The Opposition New Democrats have called for campaign finance reform for more than a decade, and the Green party also supports a ban on donations from unions and corporations.

The NDP and Greens have an agreement to combine their seats to out vote the Liberals on matters of confidence, which includes the throne speech.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver issued a statement Monday saying that until the existing accord between their parties has been tested in the confidence vote, it would not be appropriate to consider debate on government bills.

"For 16 years, the Liberals have had the opportunity to reform our outrageously lax campaign finance laws, which have been subject to international scrutiny. For 16 years they have failed to act while continuing to accept millions in corporate donations," Weaver said in the statement.

Last month's election saw the Liberals win 43 seats in B.C.'s 87-seat legislature, but the NDP and the Greens together have 44 seats, which they plan to use to form a minority NDP government.

De Jong said he also plans to release this week the audited public accounts of the government's financial status at the end of the fiscal year as of March 31.

Premier Christy Clark highlighted improved government finances in last week's throne speech.