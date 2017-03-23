Conservative and NDP members of Parliament are calling on the prime minister to discipline a Liberal MP who joked about a Tory colleague being a stripper.

The incident occurred during a committee meeting earlier this month, as South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts received a call from her daughter.

As the Tory MP's ringtone went off, Liberal MP Nicola di Iorio made an offside comment which they took to be a reference to stripping, MP Karen Vecchio told CTV News.

Di Iorio asked "where's the pole?" according to Vecchio.

Vecchio said she didn't have details, but that she and Watts felt the comment was inappropriate.

She called the comment "suggestive" and "uncalled for," and said that it left her and other MPs feeling uncomfortable.

They moved forward with the meeting, but Vecchio said the larger issue is that Justin Trudeau has not done anything about the comment.

"We have a feminist prime minister, and a feminist government, and they are being extremely hypocritical," Vecchio said.

Watts said she's leaving it in Trudeau's hands to take whatever action he feels is necessary.

"There should be no place or time where such comments are acceptable," she said.

She said di Iorio caught up with her after the meeting and acknowledged that what he meant as a joke was not received in that way. He told her he didn't mean to offend her, she said.