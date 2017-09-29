

CTV Vancouver





A teenage driver has been fined after he was caught going nearly double the speed limit on the North Shore – and he doesn't even have a full licence.

West Vancouver police said the 19-year-old was clocked doing 175 km/h in a 2011 Mercedes C250 on the Upper Levels Highway overnight.

The area where he was stopped has a posted limit of 90 km/h.

Though the driver only has a learner's licence, police said there was a supervisor in the vehicle with him.

On top of receiving $700 in Motor Vehicle Act fines, the teenager is on the hook for having the vehicle towed to impound and stored for seven days. He also had to pay for "the long taxi ride home," police said in a tweet.

There have been a number of jaw-dropping cases of excessive speeding in the area in recent months, including an incident where an 18-year-old novice driver was caught doing 160 km/h on Highway 1.

There was a sticker on the teenager's vehicle reading "No airbags. We die like real men."

In late August, a man in his 20s was caught driving 220 km/h in a Ferrari 458 over the Lions Gate Bridge, which has a posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

Correction: Police previously said the driver has a "novice licence." He actually has a learner's.