

The Canadian Press





CRANBROOK, B.C. - The trial of two men from a fundamentalist sect that condones plural marriage began with not guilty pleas being entered on charges of practising polygamy.

The British Columbia Supreme Court criminal trial of Winston Blackmore and James Oler, who each face one count of polygamy, began in a Cranbrook court today, not far from their community of Bountiful in southeastern B.C.

Oler, who is accused of having four wives, pleaded not guilty in court.

Blackmore remained mute and Justice Sheri Ann Donegan said a not guilty plea would be entered on his behalf.

Blackmore, is accused of marrying 24 women over 25 years in the community that follows the beliefs of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints.

At the start of the trial, Donegan released her reasons for rejecting an application from Blackmore to be tried separately from Oler, saying a substantial overlap in evidence against the two men means it is in the public interest for them to be tried together.

The judge says she's not concerned about the defence argument that hearing evidence against Oler will prejudice her decision in Blackmore's case.

The trial is scheduled to last several weeks.