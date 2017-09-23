

CTV Vancouver





Police have closed off 18th Avenue between Manitoba Street and Ontario Street as they investigate an incident that occurred in the Vancouver neighbourhood.

Officers on the scene weren't revealing many details, but witnesses say they they saw a man taken away in an ambulance around 4:15 p.m.

Reporter Sarah MacDonald spoke to residents and heard reports that a man broke into a house with some kind of weapon and was injured by police and later taken to hospital.

There were still dozens of officers on scene at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but there does not appear to be a risk to the public.

.@VancouverPD are now focusing on an item on the sidewalk on 18th Avenue between Manitoba and Ontario in the aftermath of a police incident. pic.twitter.com/ArviK8EshA — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) September 24, 2017

The @iiobc is now on the scene of a police incident in East Vancouver. Witnesses tell us a man holding a weapon was shot by officers. pic.twitter.com/AqaPlRux4q — Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) September 24, 2017

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald.