Flames ripped through the roof of a condo building in Whistler Saturday night, displacing several people in the process.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. in building A of the North Star townhouse complex. The three-storey building suffered fire damage on the upper floor, and units on the lower floors were damaged by smoke and water.

There were no reports of any injuries, but several people were forced out of their units by the blaze.

Early Sunday afternoon, the building was completely fenced off, with restoration crews already on site evaluating the damage.

Units on the North Star complex are listed on numerous vacation rental websites. It’s unclear if any of those displaced in the fire were permanent residents of the building.