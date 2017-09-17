

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





A Langley teen who was staying on St. Martin when Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean landed in Vancouver Sunday with a family friend and her mother who lost everything in the storm.

Kurt Seelig, 17, had been staying on the French-administered Caribbean territory since July visiting his friend Madison Antoni who moved to St. Martin with her mother Lydia Antoni four years ago.

He was staying at the Antoni's house on St. Martin, and he saw it get torn apart by the storm.

"The hurricane shutters got ripped off, the plywood flew and then the bay windows all shattered all at the same time," Seelig told CTV news at YVR airport.

After the storm hit, Seelig's family couldn't get ahold of him and feared for his life.

Hurricane Irma has claimed at least 70 lives in the Caribbean and U.S. To Seelig's family's relief, he survived.

"I've got my boy back," said Donna Seelig, Kurt's mother, through tears at the airport.

"I genuinely thought that I was never going to see my family or Langley or my life again," Seelig said. "The fact that I know I'm here safe and can hold my mom in my arms is so relieving."

The family paid approximately $4,000 out of pocket to bring Seelig, Madison and Lydia back to Canada.

Seelig says that the Canadian government "has done little to nothing to assist their people."

He said he felt abandoned by his country when no aircraft came to evacuate Canadians.

Instead, Seelig and the Antonis made their way to a local airport where they were evacuated to nearby Guadelope by the French military. From there, Seelig's family paid for their flights to Vancouver.

Madison and Lydia are staying with the Seeligs in Langley until they get back on their feet. The mother and daughter lost everything in the storm. There's a fundraiser that's been set up to help them.

Several Canadian medical students at the American University of the Caribbean on the Dutch-administered side of the island, St. Maarten, also criticized the Canadian government for their sluggish response to get Canadians out of the Caribbean.

The Trudeau government said there were planes available to help Canadians get out of the area, but that pilots needed the space to land and permission to fly back home.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.