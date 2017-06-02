A member of the Langley RCMP spent a frigid 24 hours on the side of Mount Rainier after feeling sick as he neared the summit.

Const. Endo Cui had been hiking the popular Washington mountain on Wednesday when the 27-year-old told his friends he was ill and couldn’t go on. The U.S. National Park Service says he un-roped from them and headed directly down the mountain instead of down a standard route.

"The other two climbers tried unsuccessfully to convince their partner to stay with them," reads a press release from the Mount Rainier National Park service. "The pair called 911 to alert rangers about their teammate."

Cui, a Surrey resident, ended up on Gibraltar Rock, a nearly vertical rock face with an elevation of about 12,400 feet (3,800 metres).

Three members of a local guide service tried to get to Cui Thursday, but poor weather hampered both them and the park service’s A-star B3 helicopter. That’s when a joint Army Reserve-Air Force team flying a Chinook helicopter out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was scrambled, plucking Cui off the mountain.

The Langley RCMP tells CTV News it appears the high altitude was to blame for Cui’s illness.

While Cui is an experienced climber, local guides worry that with the weather warming up and hiking increasing in popularity, some hikers may not recognize they’re being impacted by the altitude on the higher peaks on Coast Mountains running through B.C. and Washington State.

“Think carefully about your objectives. If you are going to be going up into the alpine and the treeline where you’re going to be getting into altitude that can start happening at 2,500 metres,” says Brian Jones of the Canada Mountain School.

“Shortness of breath is common. That’s not necessarily a bad sign because it could just mean you’re working hard.”

Immediate red flags include:

Feeling unusually fatigued

Not feeling renewed energy after a break

Feeling imbalanced

Visual impairment

“It can be similar to being intoxicated,” warned Jones. “You may not actually feel it yourself, but your friends around you will notice you might even be slurring words, might be stumbling or making poor decisions.”

The BC Mountaineering Club says aside from hiking with friends, people should consider joining a hiking club or group to build up the skills needed for longer hikes, strenuous climbs, or conditions you may be unused to, like a higher altitude than you’ve experienced. BCMC offers courses and other resources through their website.

The Park Service describes Cui as an experienced climber, but says he didn’t have overnight gear. They say he was severely hypothermic but shouldn’t suffer any lasting injuries.

Ciu relayed a message through the Langley RCMP to CTV News expressing his gratitude for the people who participated in his rescue, particularly the Chinook helicopter team.