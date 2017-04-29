

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Langley have arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly held a woman hostage at knifepoint during a standoff with police.

The incident occurred at the Logan Avenue bus loop on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, police said they believe the suspect was high on drugs and was “acting erratically with a knife in his hand.”

Several attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful. Officers at the scene Tasered the man when he attempted to harm himself, police said.

The woman, who investigators believe was known to the man before the incident, was not harmed.

Police say charges against the man are pending.