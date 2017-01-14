

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters were called to a Langley houseboat community after a man got stuck while trying to break up the ice.

The man used a small skiff to float out onto the Fraser River at Grant's Landing, and began working to break up the ice surrounding a community of float homes.

But the boat got jammed in the ice about 100 metres off shore, and the ice was too unstable for him to walk on. The ice over the river could be heard cracking as currents flowed underneath.

The fire department used a smaller boat they found nearby, and threw a line to the stranded man. The man used the rope to pull the boat closer to him, climbed in and let crews pull him in to shore over the ice.

Photos and video from Curtis Kreklau.