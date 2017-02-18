Landslide forces home evacuations, road closure in Fraser Valley
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 2:27PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, February 18, 2017 2:29PM PST
CHILLIWACK, B.C. - Three Chilliwack, B.C., homes have been evacuated as a precaution after a landslide happened on a local mountain.
The City of Chilliwack says no one was hurt as a result of the slide on Vedder Mountain Saturday morning.
Fire crews evacuated the homes in the direct path of the slide as a precaution because there are still large loose rocks posing a risk of another slide.
A nearby road has also been closed to traffic as a safety measure.
The city says geotechnical engineers are surveying the site, and it's unclear what triggered the landslide.