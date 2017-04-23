Landslide fears prompt evacuation of 10 homes near Salmon Arm
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 1:40PM PDT
SALMON ARM , B.C. -- An evacuation order has been issued for 10 homes near Salmon Arm, B.C., due to concerns about a possible landslide.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order Saturday night, telling residents to gather their family, pets and critical items and leave immediately.
The regional district says in a release that a slope in the area has become unstable due to water runoff.
It says the homes were evacuated as a precaution.
A geotechnical assessment is scheduled to be completed Sunday.
There's no word on when the evacuation order may be lifted.