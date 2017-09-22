

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have identified the victim in what police say was targeted shooting in the southern Interior city.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says 34-year-old Konaam Shirzad died Thursday.

Shelkie says the man was a known member of the Red Scorpions gang and was well-known to police.

She says a 28-year-old man injured in the shooting is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made and investigators are urging witnesses to come forward if they saw two people who ran from the area after the shooting.

The shooting is the city's second homicide of 2017.