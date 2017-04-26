Kit and Ace lays off some Vancouver head office staff, closes international stores
TORONTO -- Kit and Ace, the clothing company started by the family of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, is laying off a number of its head office staff and closing stores in three countries.
In a statement, Hold It All Inc., the Vancouver-based holding company which owns the brand, said the layoffs and showroom closures in the U.S., Australia and the U.K. come as the company moves to simplify its business plans and operations.
Founded by JJ Wilson and Shannon Wilson in 2014, the company is shifting focus to its Canadian locations and global e-commerce platform.
Kit and Ace laid off 35 people at its head office last February and faced another round of layoffs in September.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
