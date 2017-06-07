

CTV Vancouver





A Surrey couple whose home was destroyed by fire overnight has experienced an incredible act of kindness in their community.

Hours after a blaze swept through their trailer, Glenn Conley and Gerald Kameka just learned their neighbour is buying them another home.

The pair of engaged retirees suffered second-degree burns after fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Crestway Bays. The couple told CTV News they are uninsured and lost all of their worldly possessions.

They have lived in the home for 17 years.

"It's all gone. All gone," a tearful Kameka said outside the burned out property.

Their missing cat, Neelix, has been with them roughly as long as they've lived in the mobile home community.

The men were alerted by a smoke alarm and managed to escape the home on their own, but they each suffered burns that required hospitalization.

Conley said he first helped Kameka get out then ran back inside to turn the water on, at which point a greenhouse collapsed on top of him.

"That's why I'm burned," he said. "Took a nose dive in all those plants."

Fighting through the pain of the burns and still in hospital scrubs, the couple returned in the afternoon to search through the ash, looking for their missing cat.

The couple said they just recently retired and were finally settling in after one of them battled cancer two years ago. They had planned to get married in Saskatchewan in August.

"Things were levelling off, we were getting cozy and someone pulled the rug out from underneath us," Conley said.

An incredible moment at a devastating fire. Neighbours just bought a couple a new home after theirs went up in flames. Story tonight #yvr pic.twitter.com/bphZfKeX7Z — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) June 7, 2017

But late in the afternoon, the couple received a tremendous gift: Another trailer them to live in.

Neighbour Kim McKee stepped up to buy the couple a replacement trailer so they can remain neighbours.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but Conley said it seemed to have started on the deck.

Homes in the 119-unit community are close together, which was a concern for firefighters working to prevent the blaze from spreading. Fortunately, crews were able to ensure no other homes were damaged.

A fire investigator was at the home in the morning and wrapped up on site, but they are still looking into a cause.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Breanna Karsten-Smith