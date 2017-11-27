A B.C. woman is one of thousands of people trapped on the Indonesian island of Bali after a volcano erupted several times over the weekend.

Ash from Mount Agung fell on nearby resorts and villages and led to some evacuations.

The volcano spewed ash high enough into the air that it could cause damage to airplane engines, so flights were cancelled and the airport was closed down as a precaution.

A spokesperson said 445 flights were cancelled, stranding about 59,000 travellers. Global Affairs Canada said in an email that there are at least 403 Canadians in Bali, but that the actual number may be higher as registration with the service is voluntary.

One of those Canadians is Kelowna resident Gina Petrovich.

Petrovich told CTV News she expects to be stuck on the island for several days, though she said the exact timeline is unpredictable.

"It could be fine by Thursday, or it could be fully erupting by Thursday. So it's kind of really a minute-by-minute, second-by-second thing," she said in a phone interview.

"I'm trying to enjoy, I guess, the time I anticipated having here, but there is definitely that sense of anxiety."

Indonesian authorities have widened the exclusion zone around the crater to 10 kilometres, and soldiers are distributing masks to those living or staying near the volcano.

Canadians who require emergency consular assistance should contact the nearest Canadian government office or the Global Affairs Canada 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1-613-996-8885 or by email at sos@international.gc.ca.

