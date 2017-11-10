

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are searching for suspects after two people carrying weapons invaded a home in the city's West Side.

The invasion occurred Thursday evening shortly before 6:30 p.m., police said, in the area of West 22nd Avenue and Valley Drive.

Officers were told two people with their faces covered had broken into a home while an occupant was inside. Fortunately the resident was not seriously injured, but was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Several police resources were dispatched to the scene, including

On the way to the scene, the canine unit vehicle collided with another civilian vehicle. The officer confirmed no one was injured, then ran with the dog to the invasion site.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled on foot. The investigation is ongoing.