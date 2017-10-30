K-pop video shot in Vancouver gains millions of views in one day
A still image from the 'Likey' music video, by Twice, shows the inside of a SkyTrain car. (YouTube / JYP Entertainment)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 3:14PM PDT
In just hours a Korean music video featuring several Vancouver landmarks has racked up millions of views.
A video for the K-pop song "Likey," by South Korean girl group Twice, garnered more than 5 million views by noon the day it was posted. The video had nearly 7 million views by 3 p.m.
Vancouver's streets and skyline are the backdrop of the three-minute, 41-second video with English subtitles.
The girl group sings "Fluttering heart, me likey, me likey" through a synchronized dance routine performed in various Vancouver alleys, stores and restaurants. The cobblestone streets of Gastown, pier in Steveston and the brightly-coloured interior of a SkyTrain also make appearances.
The video was posted by JYP Entertainment, the music production company that signed the nine-woman group in October 2015.