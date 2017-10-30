

In just hours a Korean music video featuring several Vancouver landmarks has racked up millions of views.

A video for the K-pop song "Likey," by South Korean girl group Twice, garnered more than 5 million views by noon the day it was posted. The video had nearly 7 million views by 3 p.m.

Vancouver's streets and skyline are the backdrop of the three-minute, 41-second video with English subtitles.

The girl group sings "Fluttering heart, me likey, me likey" through a synchronized dance routine performed in various Vancouver alleys, stores and restaurants. The cobblestone streets of Gastown, pier in Steveston and the brightly-coloured interior of a SkyTrain also make appearances.

The video was posted by JYP Entertainment, the music production company that signed the nine-woman group in October 2015.