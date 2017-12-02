

The Canadian Press





The Prime Minister is in Surrey Saturday morning to throw his support behind his party's candidate ahead of a byelection.

Justin Trudeau will be at a campaign event for Gordon Hogg, former MLA and White Rock mayor.

The vacancy was created with Conservative MP Dianne Watts stepped down from the South Surrey-White Rock riding to run for the leadership of the BC Liberals.

Jonathan Silveira is running for the New Democrats while Former National Revenue Minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay is running for the Conservatives in the December 11th byelection.