Justin Trudeau visits B.C. to support Liberal byelection candidate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and South Surrey-White Rock Liberal byelection candidate Gordie Hogg walk along the pier in White Rock, B.C., on Saturday, December 2, 2017. A federal byelection will be held Dec. 11 for the seat vacated by former Conservative MP Dianne Watts, who stepped down to run for the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 11:50AM PST
The Prime Minister is in Surrey Saturday morning to throw his support behind his party's candidate ahead of a byelection.
Justin Trudeau will be at a campaign event for Gordon Hogg, former MLA and White Rock mayor.
The vacancy was created with Conservative MP Dianne Watts stepped down from the South Surrey-White Rock riding to run for the leadership of the BC Liberals.
Jonathan Silveira is running for the New Democrats while Former National Revenue Minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay is running for the Conservatives in the December 11th byelection.