

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his western tour today with a visit to the naval base in Esquimalt and an afternoon meeting with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

Trudeau starts his day with a run, and he'll be joined by members of CFB Esquimalt as well as Defence Minister Harjit Saajan.

On Friday, he examines measures being taken to deal with the opioid crisis as he visits Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Health Minister Terry Lake says he'll meet with the prime minister during the visit and adds he's pleased Trudeau will get a first-hand look at work supported by the national opioid strategy.