

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A provincial court judge in British Columbia is asking why the Crown doesn't wait to apply for a peace bond until after the appeal of a decision that threw out guilty verdicts against a couple accused of committing terrorist acts.

Judge Reg Harris asked Crown attorney Sharon Steele why there is an urgency for additional restrictions on John Nuttall or Amanda Korody when it doesn't appear they have breached their bail conditions or pose a threat to the public.

Steele says it's the Crown's responsibility to take what it believes are necessary steps to protect the public and she believes the pair require additional supervision.

The proceedings are part of a hearing into what evidence should be admitted for a peace bond application against Nuttall and Korody, who were described in a previous court ruling as naive and easily manipulated former heroin addicts.

In June 2015, the couple was found guilty of terrorism charges after they were caught up in an undercover RCMP sting operation plotting to blow up the provincial legislature.

But a judge later dismissed the verdicts in a decision that rebuked the Mounties for entrapping the pair.