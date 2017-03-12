

CTV Vancouver





South Vancouver’s Jewish Community Centre was evacuated Sunday morning after receiving a second email bomb threat in less than a week.

The threat was reported around 9 a.m. at the centre, which is located near 41st Avenue and Oak Street.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, and no explosive device was found on the premises.

Vancouver police attended the scene, and say there is no risk to the public at this time. The building has since been re-opened.

“It’s very disruptive and concerning,” said JCC Executive Director Eldad Goldfarb.

“We're all trying to work together, and I think there is a lot of goodwill and a lot of support coming from everywhere right now."

In recent months there have been well over 100 threats at Jewish community centres, schools, and synagogues across North America – including three on Sunday alone.

The JCC itself was also targeted on Tuesday, when a bomb threat came in via email around 9 p.m. Police are now investigating both incidents.