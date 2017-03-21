

Vancouver police are asking the public to help locate a Volkswagen Jetta allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that put a woman in hospital over the weekend.

The 62-year-old victim was crossing the intersection of Victoria Drive and Williams Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a southbound car.

The victim slammed onto the Jetta's windshield before flying several metres through the air and landing in the opposing lane, according to police.

She suffered serious injuries and remained in hospital Tuesday.

Investigators are hoping someone who recognizes the vehicle will come forward. Barring that, they are calling on the driver to step up and offer his or her side.

"We have video of the incident and photos of the vehicle. It's only a matter of time before we identify the person behind the wheel," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

Police believe the driver is aware of what happened. Early evidence also suggests the Jetta sustained damage to its front end, including a cracked headlight lens.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run, including body shop employees who might have worked on the car after the collision, is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.