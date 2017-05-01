A Passover trip taken by Ivanka Trump's family to one of B.C.'s most popular ski resorts came with a hefty Secret Service bill.

Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their children visited Whistler in April.

A photo obtained by the website Jewish Insider showed Trump standing at a buffet in a one-piece snowsuit at the Four Seasons Resort.

While there was little other information available about the family's trip, data from the U.S. government obtained by NBC News showed how much it cost to have the family protected by the U.S. Secret Service while in B.C.

The security bill ran at least US$66,654, government purchase order records show. Based on Monday's exchange rate, the bill is about C$91,166.

The majority of the tab -- US$59,654 or C$81,585 -- was spent on hotel costs for agents, but US$6,884 (C$9,415) was paid for "multi-day ski passes," NBC reported.

Rob Gordon, criminology professor at Simon Fraser University, said the number isn't a surprise.

"I'm not sure what their rates are but they probably cover dignitaries fairly thoroughly, and especially relatives of the president," he said.

"They need to be utterly thorough. If they weren't thorough… and something went wrong, they would be hung out to try something horrible."

Gordon said attention to detail is especially important in this case because the current U.S. president is such a polarizing figure.

"That creates a more difficult security situation for the various groups that are responsible," he said.

He said members of the RCMP were also likely to have been called in to help, and additional enforcement may have been brought in to beef up staffing at the Whistler detachment during the family's visit.

Gordon said the federal RCMP has a dignitary protection group that is often brought in to take responsibility for the protection of high-profile visitors, even if they have their own security staff in tow.

He said dignitaries planning to come to Canada with a Secret Service detail carrying firearms must first let officials know their plans. He said there's a protocol to follow that involves "contact with Ottawa at the highest level" and a discussion with the RCMP's dignitary protection unit. Canada Border Service Agency is also involved in these situations.

"These are all vulnerable individuals, there are risks associated with all of them -- either direct or indirect risks -- and the Canadian government has a responsibility to ensure that they're properly protected, even though they may bring their own people," Gordon said.

There are also special landing processes for those flying into Canada with the Secret Service, and there is often a type of "pre-clearance" arranged ahead of time.

Officials would also clear the site where they're staying to ensure that "risks are minimized," Gordon said.

Canada foots the bill for most of those arrangements, he said, but host countries pick up the tab when Canadian dignitaries visit their soil.

Trump was not the only big name to spend time at Whistler in recent months.

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton attended a speaking engagement in the resort community in late February and David and Victoria Beckham posted photos in the village and on the slopes the week before.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander and NBC News