The first British Columbia baby born in 2017 made a timely entrance early Sunday morning, entering the world at exactly 12 a.m.

Montgomery Henry Edward Harlos was born on New Year’s Day at Vancouver’s BC Women's Hospital, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

As baby Montgomery slept peacefully in his mother’s arms, beaming first-time parents Dana and Peter Harlos talk about their new son, born after more than 28 hours of labour.

“I don’t know how to even explain it - it’s the best gift you could ever have,” said Dana. “I’m overcome with emotions.”

Montgomery was due on Dec. 30, but the Harlos never expected him to be the New Year’s baby.

“We’re just excited he came out happy and healthy – Dana did do well,” said Peter. “And on top of it all we found out he was the New Year’s baby.”

The couple, both Vancouverites, decided on Montgomery because they wanted an old-fashioned name. The baby’s middle names are after each of their fathers.

Friends out at New Year’s Eve parties texted Peter throughout the night, placing bets on when the baby would be born.

“Our friend Matt won,” said Dana, laughing. “He guessed 12:01.”

Everyone at the hospital was incredible, the couple adds, and their excited for what’s to come.

“It’s that indescribable feeling -there’s your son,” said Peter. “It’s unbelievable.”