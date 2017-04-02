Investigators probing death in Kelowna RCMP custody
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 5:08PM PDT
KELOWNA, B.C. - British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man died in Kelowna RCMP's lockup.
A release from the B.C. RCMP says a 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a tree in Kelowna on Friday night.
It says the man was cleared by hospital staff and taken to a police holding cell, where he was found unresponsive on Saturday afternoon.
RCMP say officers started CPR and paramedics responded, but the man was pronounced dead around 2:40 p.m.
The man's identity and cause of death have not been released.
The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all deaths or serious injuries involving police, is now looking into the case.