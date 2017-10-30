The province's coroner service will be holding a public inquest into the death of Travis Rood, nearly three years after the 35-year-old died in hospital.

Rood died March 29, 2015, after being shot by Burnaby RCMP officers responding to reports of a stabbing.

Mounties were called to a property on 14th Avenue, described by neighbours as a rooming house, shortly before 6 a.m. that day. When they arrived they found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, who later died of his injuries.

They also located a suspect and tried to take him into custody, but an altercation followed and Rood was shot. He was taken to hospital where he died within a few hours.

His death was investigated by the BC Coroners Service, the Independent Investigations Office and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at the time, but few details have been released.

On Monday, the coroner announced a public inquest scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2018.

Presiding coroner Isis Van Loon and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Rood's death. The jury will not make any finding of legal responsibility, but will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in similar situations.