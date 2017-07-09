A woman on the scene of a brazen daytime shooting suffered a minor gunshot injury after two vehicles exchanged fire Sunday afternoon in Surrey.

Police believe she was an unintended victim.

"In this incident they were closer than ever to a catastrophe," Sgt. Dale Carr said in a release. "This is very concerning behaviour to both the police and the community of Surrey."

Around 3:30 p.m., people in a black Hyundai and a red pickup truck exchanged gunshots in a residential area on the 7700 block of 147A Street.

Investigators believe the intended victims left the scene in the black Hyundai. The vehicle was last seen with damage to its front end—its front bumper had fallen off.

The suspects fled in a red pickup truck. Later, that vehicle was torched in the 9000 block of 150 Street. Police said that witnesses reported seeing two men fleeing the area.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that the two parties knew each other.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502.