Inmate serving time for car theft dies at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford
The medium-security Matsqui prison in Abbotsford, B.C. on Sept. 14, 2006. (The Canadian Press / Richard Lam)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 8:34AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2017 8:37AM PDT
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Correctional Service Canada says an inmate convicted of theft died at the Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.
A news release from the institution says Shawn Lindstrom, 39, died on Monday while in custody.
Lindstrom was serving a sentence of two years for possession of property obtained by crime and motor vehicle theft.
He had been in custody since October 2016.
The institution says his next of kin have been notified but his cause of death has not been released.
It says police, the coroner and Correctional Service Canada are reviewing the circumstances, which is typical in all deaths of inmates.