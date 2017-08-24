

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Correctional Service Canada says an inmate convicted of theft died at the Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.

A news release from the institution says Shawn Lindstrom, 39, died on Monday while in custody.

Lindstrom was serving a sentence of two years for possession of property obtained by crime and motor vehicle theft.

He had been in custody since October 2016.

The institution says his next of kin have been notified but his cause of death has not been released.

It says police, the coroner and Correctional Service Canada are reviewing the circumstances, which is typical in all deaths of inmates.