Health officials are apologizing after a woman who suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run was discharged from hospital without treatment.

Mary Stewart was struck while crossing the street on a rainy night in Chilliwack earlier this month, leaving her with fractures in her hip, femur and knee, a dislocated pelvis, a crushed ankle and head injuries. For a while, the 55-year-old feared she wouldn't survive.

"I have eight children, and they seen their mother on her death bed," said Stewart, who described the vehicle that struck her as a semi-truck.

She was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital, where she was examined, X-rayed and given pain killers. After a few hours in care, she was suddenly released, despite being in extreme pain from her injuries.

Stewart's ex-husband, Eddie Julian, said she and her current boyfriend found shelter in the overhang of a pharmacy until morning, at which point she returned to hospital and was finally admitted for treatment.

"I'm not a doctor, but I looked at her and could tell there was no way she should've been released," Julian said. "She's lucky to be alive."

He believes Stewart was dismissed, at least in part, becuase she is Aboriginal and a former drug user who struggled with addiction.

Fraser Health has already apologized and launched a review of what happened, but Stewart isn't the first person to be discharged under questionable circumstances.

In 2013, a legally blind patient at Delta Hospital was sent home in a taxi at 2 a.m., despite being shoeless and bleeding.

"This is something we are quite upset about. This is not the level of care we would expect," said Fraser Health spokesperson Tasleem Juma.

Health officials said their review will cover all aspects of Stewart's care, from the time she was admitted until she was sent away. Juma said they will investigate "what happened, who was involved, what we can learn from this and what we can do to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Stewart's loved ones said they hope Fraser Health follows through, for the sake of future patients.

"[I want] the next person that comes into this hospital to be taken care of and not kicked out, no matter what colour their skin, if they'd had problems with drugs in their life or what prejudgment there might be," Julian said.

It's not clear how long the review will take. In the meantime, no disciplinary actions have been taken against hospital staff.

