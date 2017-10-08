

CTV Vancouver





An injured hiker may have to spend the night on a North Shore mountain after crews ran out of daylight and were no longer able to rescue him.

According to Lions Bay Search and Rescue, the man fell onto his back on Mount Harvey and may have suffered a spinal injury.

Crews tried to use a long line to reach the man, but ran out of daylight and couldn’t perform the rescue, leaving the hiker stranded on the mountain.

Five rescue workers planned to set up camp and spend the night with the man.

Rescuers said the injured hiker is undergoing medical assessment. If crews decide he is unable to make it through the night, Lions Bay Search and Rescue will call in extra support from the military.