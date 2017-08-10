A massive industrial fire in Abbotsford destroyed several buildings and snarled traffic Wednesday after the flames spread to Highway 1.

The blaze broke out at around 5:45 p.m. at a lumber business called Precision Custom, located in the area of Mount Lehman Road and Fraser Way, just south of the Trans-Canada.

“It’s a kiln wood-drying facility and there’s lots of product inside the facility so that created quite a challenge for us,” Abbotsford Fire Chief Don Beer told CTV News.

Firefighters focused their efforts on keeping the flames away from the neighbouring gas station. An RV dealership is also located nearby.

Images from the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the area. Witnesses also reported hearing several explosions.

“We were just coming in and it was crazy,” said Keegan Slee, a witness. “There was huge black smoke going over the highway. You couldn’t really see anything. It was crazy.”

That smoke blew across the Highway 1, carrying embers that sparked a large grass fire in the median.

“We actually had two fire scenes going on at the same time, so we re-deployed an engine and a tender to look after the fires along the highway and threw all the rest of the resources at (the mill fire)” Beer said.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions between 264 Street in Langley and Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford, forcing many drivers to pull into a nearby parking lot and wait to be let back onto the highway.

“They said you have to stay put,” said Jen Forest, one of the drivers. “My fear was I was going to be trapped somewhere. I didn’t know how to get out and people were starting to panic.”

The roadway was reopened shortly after 7 p.m., but was down to a single lane in each direction for several hours.

Firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze. By the time the smoke cleared Thursday morning, nearly every building in the area had been damaged.

“There’s a fair bit of damage to what would be the north end of the complex,” Beer said. “We were able to save a couple of buildings to the south side.”

