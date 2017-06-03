Increase in bear activity on Sunshine Coast, officials warn
The Conservation Officer Service says mother nature is to blame for an increase in black bear activity. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 3:45PM PDT
There's been an up tick of bear activity on the Sunshine Coast and the Conservation Officer Service says mother nature is to blame.
Dean Miller says the drastic change from the colder weather to hot temperatures is delaying berry productions
He says the public should be on guard around this time of year because bears are fully out of hibernation.
People should keep all attractants such as food and garbage for bears sealed and indoors.