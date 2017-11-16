Police believe one of the drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash in South Surrey may have been impaired at the time.

Four people were injured in the collision that occurred at the intersection of 24 Avenue and Croydon Drive around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

RCMP said it appears that the driver of a westbound Jaguar ran a red light and struck a Jeep heading north. The Jeep then crashed into a Kia, which struck a median.

The damage was enough that firefighters had to use the jaws of life to take the doors off the Kia. The driver was airlifted to hospital once freed.

Officials initially believed that their injuries were life threatening, but have since said they are expected to survive.

"Because of the mechanism of the injury, which was a head injury, they certainly want to get people to a trauma hospital right away to ensure that, for example, there's no internal bleeding," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said.

"But I do understand that no one has life-threatening injuries at this point."

The other three were also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The intersection was shut down for eight hours as police investigated the crash and debris was cleared from the area.

While it is early in the investigation, officers said they believe the 52-year-old driver of the Jaguar was impaired. She is not in custody and Mounties said any charges could take months because of the complicated nature of collision investigations.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers to leave tips anonymously.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim