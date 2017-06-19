IIO probing death of 'distraught' man in Port Coquitlam
Members of the Integrated Investigations Office are examining the death of a man in Coquitlam. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 8:10AM PDT
Members of the Integrated Investigations Office, the civilian force that probes incidents of police-involved death or serious injury -- are examining the death of a man in Port Coquitlam.
The man died last night as RCMP responded to reports of a distraught man firing shots into the air.
A news release from police say the unnamed man was found a short time later, suffering from a fatal, apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Independent investigators are now working to determine if there is a connection between the actions of police and the man's injuries.