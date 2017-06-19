

The Canadian Press





Members of the Integrated Investigations Office, the civilian force that probes incidents of police-involved death or serious injury -- are examining the death of a man in Port Coquitlam.

The man died last night as RCMP responded to reports of a distraught man firing shots into the air.

A news release from police say the unnamed man was found a short time later, suffering from a fatal, apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Independent investigators are now working to determine if there is a connection between the actions of police and the man's injuries.