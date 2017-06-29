

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP's homicide squad has been called to Maple Ridge to investigate the death of a baby.

Mounties from the Ridge Meadows detachment were called at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and told that a four-month-old baby girl had been brought in to hospital the day before. Police have not provided any information on her condition when she was brought in, but said that she died shortly after 11 p.m.

Few details have been shared, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday afternoon that it has taken conduct of a tragic case involving an infant's death.

"There are no further updates at this time," IHIT said on Twitter.

Mounties called the death "suspicious," and said that it appeared to be an isolated incident. There are no public safety concerns, the RCMP said.

Officers said no further information would be released until further evidence is obtained or charges are laid.

While unconfirmed by police, neighbours told CTV News that multiple ambulances were at the home on Tuesday night. One said he saw a baby brought out on a stretcher.