RCMP homicide detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting in Mission, B.C. that sent a man in his 30s to hospital Wednesday.

In a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m.

Mounties received a complaint about a man who allegedly stole a knife and other merchandise from a Safeway in the 32000-block of Lougheed Highway and headed towards the CP Rail tracks that run behind the store.

"It is early in the investigation, but it is believed a CP Police Service officer engaged with the suspect and shots were fired," the statement said.

"The suspect then fled police and was arrested by Mission RCMP officers a short distance away."

A 33-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident prompted a heavy response from authorities that included a helicopter, fire truck and many police cars.

"I saw a lot of police running down on the train tracks…They had their weapons out. It seemed like a pretty hectic situation," said Nate Castonguary, who watched the incident unfold.

No police officers or other members of the public were hurt during the incident.

The RCMP notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC. The IIO, however, does not oversee action involving CP Police.

Even though the shooting is not a homicide, IHIT has been tasked with investigating the incident because it is an independent police unit.

The Mission RCMP is conducting a separate investigation into the original theft complaint.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro